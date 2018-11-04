Open Society Foundation Refused Airtime On Fox News To Rebut George Soros Smears

Patrick Gaspard of 'Open Society Foundation,' told CNN that all their requests to go on Fox News to rebut the outrageous claims being made against George Soros during the midterms have all been refused by the network.

Any wonder why Fox News dumped their "fair and balanced" moniker?

Gaspard joined Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter to discuss the demonization of George Soros by Trump and Fox News, some of which are blaming him for funding the migrant caravan (without any proof) that they have been fearmongering about all through the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

"Soros is the biggest danger to the entire western world."

When asked how they feel about this conspiracy-laden attacks, Patrick said it was "demoralizing but not paralyzing."

And then he described what really was horrific coming from Fox News. Their refusal to put them on television to respond.

Patrick said, "I'll tell you what's really frustrating. Fox News has had the opportunity to have us come on to rebut some of the more outrageous claims being made and they refuse to have us on."

Stelter shocked, "Wait, hold on. They refuse to have you on?"

Gaspard replied, "Refused."

He continued, "My colleagues have reached out to producers say of Fox News to say 'you've had anti-Semites on Lou Dobbs show saying the most reprehensible things about George Soros. let us on to defend it.' Nothing. No opportunity to rebut."

I've been monitoring the media since late 2004 and Bill O'Reilly had been attacking George Soros for over a decade on Fox News every chance he got. They have set him up as the conservative evil bogeyman that wants to destroy our country. Gaspard even recounted Glenn Beck's despicable coverage to Soros years ago.

Gaspard continued, "In the wake of the pipe bombs, the shooting at the synagogue, we have seen continued demagoguery on the air including by members of Congress like Louie Gohmert from Texas and Matt Gaetz from Florida. No opportunity for our foundation or for thoughtful Americans to come on and rebut."

Brian Stelter asked if he was blaming them for the violence?

Gaspard replied, "I am not blaming them for violence. I am blaming them for the toxic environment we live in. As Edward R. Murrow said during the McCarthy era, no single person can terrorize an entire nation unless we are all complicit. I am calling out those people for not allowing people on for thoughtful honest discussion."

Fox News IS complicit in inciting violence and ramping up the outrage meter to insane heights against Trump's rivals and critics. At the same time, they act like cowardly snowflakes towards George Soros because they refuse to have any voice connected to the billionaire on their airwaves to speak in his defense.

He's 88 years old.

What's their excuse?