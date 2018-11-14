Pat Robertson Blames John McCain For GOP Losing The House

On Tuesday, Pat Robertson fumed about Republicans doing so poorly in the midterm elections with the D's picking up approximately 40 seats.

Then he perked up and blamed the entire midterm debacle and the flipping of the House on the recently departed Sen. John McCain, because McCain voted no on destroying healthcare in America.

Wow, Pat, when you go low, you really go low.

Robertson was probably inspired to attack McCain by a recently defeated First-term Republican Congressman from Minnesota named Rep. Jason Lewis, who voiced that same opinion in the Wall Street Journal.

Robertson opened Tuesday's The 700 Club with acidity and animus over the 2018 midterm election results. He spent over seven minutes attending to his flock, blaming Democrats and John McCain for the trouncing Donald Trump took... and even admitted Trump may lose the 2020 race because of it.

"We want to take a look at that election because I think it's important. when we look at the ultimate result, it looks as if the Republicans are going to lose 40 seats in the House of Representatives. it looks like they may win one extra seat in the Senate, possibly two - if Bill Nelson goes down but that will be it."

Robertson asked what the major issue of this election was and he figured out it wasn't the caravan, the wall or Trump's beautiful tax cuts, but healthcare.

Funny, because healthcare has polled consistently since Trump's election as the most important issue to voters, and Democrats actually ran on that issue.

Robertson then made up a conspiracy theory based on some of Jonathan Gruber's idiotic YouTube channel remarks: that the Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act so that it would fail so they would be able to install single-payer for all Americans.

Robertson is furious because Americans now consider covering pre-existing conditions and access to healthcare a basic service that our government must provide. Pat called Obamacare an abomination.

Is Pat Robertson lying or does he simply not understand that the Republican House health care bill was a travesty that would bankrupt any average American who wanted coverage and had a pre-existing condition?

Robertson said, "the House of Representatives had a tremendous bill all passed and certainly they had provisions for pre-existing illness - they had everything ready. Well, it came before the Senate and there was one vote, maybe we have a picture of that (John McCain) one vote and here he is right now. Sen. John McCain of Arizona stood before the Senate and he was the deciding vote and he turned his hand down and he killed that measure, that one vote took it out of the Senate and then they dropped it..."

"They didn't return to it and what did Democrats use as an issue? They used healthcare, healthcare, healthcare and in the process they took down 40, that's a total when it's finally -- very distinguished Congressman have been serving with distinction for a number of years. They took them all out and they only won one extra seat in the Senate unless the Rick Scott thing turns out...other than that it was a disaster."

Turns out voting against people having health insurance has consequences, Pat! And since the Republican plan didn't pass you consider yourself entitled to call it a "tremendous bill." No, it wasn't.

Robertson said the Democrats had "socialists running a major part of their party."

He then came back to John McCain and said "one person was on a vendetta against Donald Trump."

"The thing that's coming up, he's [Trump] got a couple years left to go until the general election and unless something is done to change it, he is not going to be reelected."

From your lips to God's ears, Pat!

Robertson then blamed educators for turning millennials against the older generation. I guess Pat knows who his audience is.