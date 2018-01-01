2017 Good Guy Award: Healthcare Activist Ady Barkan Looks Forward To 2018

As we step away from the giant dumpster fire that was 2017, and run towards a (hopefully) better 2018, activist Ady Barkan has some thoughts he wants to share. For those that aren't familiar with Ady, he is the brave man who confronted Jeff Flake on a plane in mid-December to implore him to vote "no" on the tax cut bill.

Ady is a 33 year old father who was just diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a brutal and fatal disease, rendering it's victims paralyzed, unable to walk, speak or breathe, often within a matter of years (or less).

His entire comment is located on his Facebook page

It is a powerful piece reflecting on the state of our country, the hard work that is left to be done and how we can all come together to work towards a better future. Obviously, this starts with focusing on turnout for the November 2018 elections. This is the key. He discusses racism, race relations and the continued need to us to all stand as allies to our friends of all races and religions.

And last, he talks about the critical need for us to all support ADAPT, an organization that helps organize "some of the most marginalized people in society to assure the civil and human rights of people with disabilities." For those that don't remember, ADAPT was front and center in nearly every single Obamacare repeal rally and protest in DC and nationwide. These are the folks you saw getting dragged out of wheelchairs and down hallways by the arms, courtesy of the Capitol Police Department. These are the folks that literally have everything to lose and are out there, fighting every day. We must support them.

Please read his post and, if you are able, consider supporting one of the organizations he mentions.