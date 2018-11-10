Rep. Matt Gaetz Shows Up To Scream At Cops And Election Officials

Rachel Maddow shared a clip last night of Rep. Matt Gaetz screaming at election officials because he wanted access to an election office in Broward County. She was just trying to do her job, but, being the asshole that he is, Gaetz was just there to protest and cause chaos. The cops eventually told him to move along, that he was causing a "safety hazard".

Source: Raw Story

“Matt Gaetz showed up to cool the passions of the crowd urge restraint and respect—yeah right or to yell at police officers and election officials,” Maddow said.

Maddow then showed a video of him arguing and demanding to go in an inspect the building as police polity ask him to move because he is creating a safety hazard.

“That’s not a safety hazard,” a noncompliant and aggressive Gaetz yells at a police officer whole gesturing wildly. “The safety hazard is there in the [unintelligible] ballots!”