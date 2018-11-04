Ron DeSantis' Pathetic Last Ditch GOTV: Scary Medicare For All!

Methinks you can smell the desperation in the air around the DeSantis campaign.

That said, I find Ron DeSantis' last ditch campaign message to be puzzling. Appearing on Fox Business News' (what's the matter, Ron, did none of the Sunday shows that get actual decent ratings have any interest in you?) Sunday Morning Futures, DeSantis tried to scare potential voters out of voting for Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum by saying a vote for Gillum is a vote for Medicare for All.

"You pointed out in the last segment 'Medicare for All' is 'Medicare for None,' it abolishes Medicare/Medicare Advantage and forces seniors on to a government-run, a new government -run system."

News alert: Seniors on Medicare/Medicare Advantage already are on a government-run program, and moreover, they overwhelmimgly approve of it.

"Florida seniors do not want that..."

Actually, polls say they do. Florida has the highest percentage of participation in ACA of all states and the second-highest number of Medicare recipients. And they are largely satisfied with it.

"...and it also takes away people's employer-provided health benefits they're earning in their jobs..."

One of the benefits of ACA is that people are no longer tied to jobs because of health benefits and that those in the gig economy can get coverage. Something DeSantis should understand about his constituency.

"...and it makes that illegal... "

Nope

"...and forces them on to a government single payer system so that would upend the lives of millions and millions of Floridians ..."

By giving them the security of affordable health care coverage? The monsters.

...Of course, [it would] require massive tax increase, it would bankrupt, I suspect; the program would hemorrhage money and you'd have rationing and less access to care, so it is something that I think is totally unacceptable in Florida.

Yeah, we've gone through this. The tax increase will still be less than the actual household costs of healthcare in most cases.

...and so I want to protect people's benefits that they've earned. I don't think governments should be taking that away from anybody.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The government providing affordable access to health care is not taking anything away. And Medicare for All is very popular among Americans finally figuring out that the Republicans' fear-mongering means that they would rather give billionaires their tax rebates and have you die quickly and quietly.

But hey, if DeSantis wants to plant his electoral flag on that, you know what to do.

Vote for Andrew Gillum on Tuesday.