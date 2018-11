Colbert responded last night to the news that John Kelly had to schedule policy time into Trump's schedule in an attempt to get him to do actual work:

It was installed earlier this year to help him focus on issues. A Kelly creation. It sometimes goes better than others. https://t.co/z5379rndip https://t.co/SZhoJm4pQR — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 13, 2018

The cartoon's theme song:

Policy time

Put down your phone

These are things your brain

Should already know

We know you would rather golf.

It features Kelly the Dog and Trump the President.

"Allies means friends, and friends are good," Kelly the Dog explains.