Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I don't think this will come as a surprise to anyone who is a regular reader of this site, but Donald Trump is a genuinely terrible person with absolutely no moral sense at all.

Again, not exactly breaking news, but it really hit home for me this weekend while my home state of California dealt with fires so extreme that the entire town of Malibu in Southern California was evacuated and the entire town of Paradise in Northern California was completely destroyed. Thousands of homes have been destroyed. Nine lives (to date) have been lost, including five in Paradise who were burned in their cars, trying to escape the flames.

And this is what the nation's "leader" has to say:

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

I know that the Southern Californian fire started in Thousand Oaks, but here's the thing: there's NO forest there, despite the name. This isn't an issue of forest management. This is an issue of global warming. This is an issue of the state suffering through a long drought period. This is an issue of 5,500 prior wildfires this year taxing resources. This is NOT an issue for blaming the victims and threatening them with more suffering.

But when you have someone who has not one ounce of decency or empathy for his fellow humans, this is what you get:

A moral failing for president.

