There are two kinds of Election Night viewers: Those who adore Steve Kornacki's energy, and those who do not. But whatever your preference, there's no denying that Jimmy Fallon hammers the impression right down to the glasses and the Red Bull.

There's even an appearance by Rachel Maddow in there to make it seem more authentic. So relax and enjoy the laughs for a few minutes before the Real Steve Kornacki takes the stage.