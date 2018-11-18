Trump Claims He 'Did Not Know' Acting AG Matt Whitaker Had Spoken Against Mueller Probe

Donald Trump on Sunday said that special counselor Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is "probably" over but he would not give "odds" on his statement being true.

During an interview on Fox News, host Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was aware that acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was an opponent of the Russia probe.

"I did not know that," Trump said of Whitaker's public opposition to the investigation. "I don't think it had any effect [on the decision to appoint him.] If you look at [Whitaker's] statements, they really can be viewed either way."

"He says there's no collusion," Wallace pointed out.

"What do you do when a person's right?" Trump shrugged. "There is no collusion. He happens to be right. I mean, he said it. So, if he said there is collusion, I'm supposed to be taking somebody who says there is? Because then I wouldn't take him."

Wallace noted that Whitaker is in a position to starve the Mueller investigation of resources.

"I think we've wasted enough time on this witch hunt," Trump snapped. "The answer is probably we're finished."

"What are the odds?" Wallace pressed. "One in a hundred?"

"I don't do odds," Trump replied.

"You ran a casino, sir," Wallace chuckled.

"You're right," Trump fired back. "And very successfully, actually."