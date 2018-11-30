U.S. Ambassador On Trump At G20: World Leaders 'Don't Believe Anything He Says'

A former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and South Korea told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that the world is "seeing a much diminished American presidency" under Donald Trump.

It's not just that Trump doesn't understand the issues at hand, That lack of understanding makes him act out.

Christopher Hill joined Stephanie Ruhle earlier today after Trump signed a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada while attending the G20 in Argentina.

Ruhle read a portion of an AP article that says, "Trump has repeatedly rankled allies and has played a largely disruptive role on the world stage. He has slapped tariffs on the European Union, pulled the U.S. out of the landmark Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal and suggested he might be willing to pull the U.S. out of NATO if member countries don't significantly boost their defense spending."

After discussing NAFTA 1.1, Hill had some very harsh words for Donald.

Amb. Hill said, "I think what we're really seeing is a much diminished American presidency. It's not just the Cohen issue, although that is feeding through the structure right now. It's also the midterms and it's a sense that this is a president who simply has never mastered his brief."

You mean staking U.S. foreign policies on forty-year-old grievances that are not based on facts that Trump promotes?

Maybe our foreign allies should bring crayons and Etch-a Sketche's to the meetings.

Amb. Hill continued, "[Trump] doesn't seem to understand these issues and all he can do is continue to be a disrupter. And I think the world, they don't believe anything he says and so they just try to protect some structures he would rather cause problems with. So I don't think people are taking him seriously right now."

Demanding more protection money from our closest allies is not a real policy measure but a mafioso tactic except when he deals with murderous thugs like the Saudi Crown Prince, Putin and his love interest in North Korea.

How could any foreign leader take him seriously?