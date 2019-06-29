Melania Is A No Show At The G-20

Melania Trump has never been one to miss a photo op. Yet, she is unexpectedly missing from the G-20 in Japan. Even more oddly, the White House has not put out a statement as to why she is not present. New "kidneys"? An urgent fix to a "deviated septum" or maybe some sort of "facial surgery"? Maybe she just needed a break from her "husband" after he was accused of rape by another woman.

Anyway, she isn't there, and no one knows where she is.

Spouse photo, minus one.

The absence of @flotus stands out as spouses join for dinner at Osaka castle. pic.twitter.com/w8CcouiN8g — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2019

To be honest, I am surprised Ivanka didn't just step in. She is the daughterwife, after all. Oh wait, Ivanka IS there.

At the table on the US side for Trump’s first bilateral meeting of the G20 (left to right):



Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Mick Mulvaney

Wilbur Ross

Mike Pompeo

Trump

Steve Mnuchin

Bob Lighthizer

John Bolton

Dan Scavino

Peter Navarro. pic.twitter.com/WpHRisAth7 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 27, 2019

And here.

What are Jared and Ivanka doing at G20 when they are just children of real estate developers with no foreign affairs expertise or knowledge? pic.twitter.com/0Nj9M5xMno — Pamela Kruger (@PamKrugerwriter) June 29, 2019

Right next to her daddyhusband.

Among those listening to Abe at the G20 event on women’s empowerment:



Trump, Ivanka, MBS, Macron, Merkel, May, Modi, Trudeau pic.twitter.com/oBDNQqBttC — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 29, 2019

And my contribution on twitter:

Ivanka, modeling the latest in 1770's Pioneer Woman wear.



Donald Trump, trying to remember where he is.



Abe, can't believe he's standing with these idiots.



Kushner, regrets throwing his blazer in the dryer on high.#G20Summit pic.twitter.com/glxb7p2hpd — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) June 28, 2019

If anyone sees Melania, please let us know.