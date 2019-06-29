Melania Is A No Show At The G-20

Melania Trump has never been one to miss a photo op. Yet, she is unexpectedly missing from the G-20 in Japan. Even more oddly, the White House has not put out a statement as to why she is not present. New "kidneys"? An urgent fix to a "deviated septum" or maybe some sort of "facial surgery"? Maybe she just needed a break from her "husband" after he was accused of rape by another woman.
Anyway, she isn't there, and no one knows where she is.
Spouse photo, minus one.
To be honest, I am surprised Ivanka didn't just step in. She is the daughterwife, after all. Oh wait, Ivanka IS there.
And here.
Right next to her daddyhusband.
And my contribution on twitter:
If anyone sees Melania, please let us know.