White House Uses Doctored Infowars Video Of Acosta

The White House sent a young female intern into the personal space of Jim Acosta to take away his microphone during a press conference, then used doctored video from Infowars to defend their actions. The doctored video runs faster so that it looks like Jim Acosta "chopped" at the intern rather than put his arm down, which actually happened. And this is the official White House defense.
When they go low, folks, they go right into the sewer. This first tweet explains and displays the doctoring of the video released by the White House:
And this whole thread by @JYSexton is a MUST read:
The White House media MUST put a stop to this. No questions to the Trump comm team until this is retracted. Sarah Sanders should resign. And CNN should sue.
