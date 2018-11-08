White House Uses Doctored Infowars Video Of Acosta

The White House sent a young female intern into the personal space of Jim Acosta to take away his microphone during a press conference, then used doctored video from Infowars to defend their actions. The doctored video runs faster so that it looks like Jim Acosta "chopped" at the intern rather than put his arm down, which actually happened. And this is the official White House defense.

When they go low, folks, they go right into the sewer. This first tweet explains and displays the doctoring of the video released by the White House:

1) Took @PressSec Sarah Sanders' video of briefing

2) Tinted red and made transparent over CSPAN video

3) Red motion is when they doctored video speed

4) Sped up to make Jim Acosta's motion look like a chop

5) I've edited video for 15+ years

6) The White House doctored it pic.twitter.com/q6arkYSx0V — Rafael Shimunov 🔥 (@rafaelshimunov) November 8, 2018

This is a video that Infowars made. They sped it up so that it seems more violent than it is. https://t.co/FH1tsGSSaU — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) November 8, 2018

And this whole thread by @JYSexton is a MUST read:

Something of extreme importance we need to talk about regarding the Jim Acosta situation: this White House has shown a continued desire to not just lie but a willingness to use manufactured evidence, and that's something, with advances in technology, we should be terrified of 1/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 8, 2018

The White House media MUST put a stop to this. No questions to the Trump comm team until this is retracted. Sarah Sanders should resign. And CNN should sue.

.@PressSec you are seriously tweeting out an obviously doctored video – from InfoWars no less – to substantiate a false accusation of assault against a journalist???



The standard for libel against a public figure is acting with “actual malice,” and your tweet is Exhibit A. https://t.co/G6JKx3ZrpN — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 8, 2018