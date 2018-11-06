White House Wants 'Civil Discourse' All Of A Sudden

Hogan Gidley, spokesman for the Trump White House, doesn't want a debate about who can throw out the nastiest rhetoric?

Hogan appeared on Al Roker's "BOLD" streaming news service to talk about how the "Democrat Party" wants open borders because they hate Trump in a personal way. No, really, you can watch the full interview here.

So when Trump floats the racist idea of ending birthright citizenship, we are not supposed to say racist, just politely disagree with him and let the immorally-stacked-and-stolen-by-the-Right Supreme Court make the final decision!

HOGAN GIDLEY: As opposed to having a different opinion, as opposed to saying ‘We need to look at birthright citizenship,’ for example, let’s open debate, have a conversation, let’s send it to the Supreme Court. Immediately he’s labeled as a racist. Immediately he’s labeled as a bigot. You never want to repeat the negativity on the charge, but let’s be honest what we’re doing here. Whenever the President does any action, he gets chided for it in those terms. It can’t just be a differing of opinion, so my advice is, as I started this answer, we need to have open and honest discussions about where we take this country, but everyone who disagrees with you is not automatically a nasty name, is not automatically doing it because they have some deep seeded hatred for you personally, or for your just overall being, they just disagree with you. That’s where the debate needs to go. Lets have a debate about ideas, let’s not have a debate about who could send out the nastiest rhetoric."

Really Hogan, you work for a so-called president whose Wiki page for the hundred or so nasty nicknames he has used against people "who disagree with him" grows weekly.