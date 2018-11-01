Womp Womp! GOP Senate Candidates Beg Trump To Stay Home

When the Fourth Reich told us where Hair Füror was planning on having his Reichstag Fires, we noticed that he didn’t plan to make it any further west than Montana.

CNN tells us why…

“Two Republican officials involved in shaping the President’s political travel tell CNN that Republicans in both Arizona and Nevada asked the White House to steer clear of those states in his final swing. Both states were on an early list of places Trump hoped to hit, officials say, but were taken off the final schedule because a presidential visit wasn’t seen as helpful to Rep. Martha McSally in Arizona and Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada.”

So, GOP officials in both states begged him to stay away. Maybe his racist rants against birthright citizenship might have sumpin’ to do with it? It seems that there are Latinx in those states, some of whom gained citizenship, you know, BY BEING BORN HERE!