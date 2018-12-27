Charlie Sykes Burns Trump Over 'Suckers' Comment

So even former-Limbaugh wannabe Charlie Sykes thinks

is another example of Trump's petty petulance. From MSNBC's Hardball on Wednesday night.

CHARLIE SYKES: I wish he had done it earlier. I wish they did not have to shame him into doing it. But after a weekend of being alone in the White House, being petty and petulant...Unfortunately, at this moment where you could have presidential grace and leadership on display, he chose to be petty and petulant as well. I mean, standing in front of troops describing America's commitment as being "suckers" is really deeply offensive when you think about it. Not only did he lie to the troops and politicize the event -- lie to the troops about the salary increases -- but to describe American commitments as being suckers. I mean, you just step back and reflect on the crass transactionalism of a President of the United States who would imply that men and women who have served their country in the Middle East, perhaps given their lives, were suckers. And I mean, this is the tone deafness that he has. So to your point, yes, I think there are a lot of Americans who are more than willing to draw down, but he way it is being done: the betrayal of our allies, the lack of a process, the lack of consultation with the military, the lack of respect for somebody like General James Mattis, and that performance today. ...Yes, the pictures are wonderful, and maybe that's all that people will take away from it, but I think it was an unfortunate event on top of a series of unfortunate events.