Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday asserted that President George H. W. Bush was the "greatest living American" until his death last week.

During a Fox News Sunday program filled with tributes to the former president, Wallace ended one segment by confessing his view of Bush.

"For years, I have felt George H. W. Bush was the greatest living American," Wallace said. "Now, we have lost him."

Wallace, however, did not express his opinion on who now is "greatest living American."