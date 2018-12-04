Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes

The Grandfather of the New Jersey Sound celebrates his 70th year today.
By Dale Merrill

Happy 70th birthday to John Lyon aka Southside Johnny who was born on this day, December 4th, in 1948.

Considered the Grandfather of the New Jersey Sound, Johnny and his band, the Asbury Jukes, never quite got to the superstar status as some of their fellow Garden State denizens did, but they sure brought a party to wherever they played.

Their 1978 album, Hearts of Stone, has been called "the best album Bruce Springsteen never recorded." Much of that may stem from the fact that E Streeter Steven Van Zandt produced the record and Bruce wrote the song that we're going to hear from it tonight "Talk To Me."

What are you listening to tonight?


Hearts of Stone
Hearts of Stone
Artist: SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE ASBURY JUKES

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.