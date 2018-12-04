C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes

Happy 70th birthday to John Lyon aka Southside Johnny who was born on this day, December 4th, in 1948.

Considered the Grandfather of the New Jersey Sound, Johnny and his band, the Asbury Jukes, never quite got to the superstar status as some of their fellow Garden State denizens did, but they sure brought a party to wherever they played.

Their 1978 album, Hearts of Stone, has been called "the best album Bruce Springsteen never recorded." Much of that may stem from the fact that E Streeter Steven Van Zandt produced the record and Bruce wrote the song that we're going to hear from it tonight "Talk To Me."

What are you listening to tonight?