The Onion: Trump Claims He Was Sex-Trafficked By Epstein

Oh man, these people always deliver!
The Onion: Trump Claims He Was Sex-Trafficked By Epstein
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJune 2, 2026

The Onion continues its brilliance and delivers the goods on this article featuring Trump and Epstein.

The Onion:

Growing visibly emotional as he recounted the trauma surfaced by the Justice Department’s release of files on the serial predator, a tearful President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he had been sex-trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, who described himself as a “victim of really unbelievable stuff, some of the worst” at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol, broke down several times as he claimed that Epstein had repeatedly lied to him and pressured him into sexual activity with others from their first meeting in 1987 until the convicted

Even though the news has calmed down in the Epstein front for Trump which he got by bombing Iran, it is not forgotten.

I could almost see Trump holding a presser like that.

His tear-ducts may have dried out by now so he'd have to have Marco Rubio run up to him and use a spray bottle to create new tears.

Please make sure to constantly check their site.

Open thread.

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