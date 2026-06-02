'Free Childcare': Bartiromo Fearmongers About WI Gubernatorial Candidate

While talking with Wisconsin Congressman Brian Steil this morning, the Fox Business Host cut what almost sounds like an ad for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong.

The Wisconsin primary date in August 11, and whoever wins for the Democrats takes on the woeful Tom Tiffany.

MARIA BARTIROMO: I wonder if this is gonna be a factor in the midterms. I mean, here we are in primary season, Congressman. Socialist Democrat Francesca Hong is running for governor in your state. She's been endorsed by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Her policies include free childcare, a minimum wage of $20 an hour, publicly owned grocery stores, obviously increasing taxes on the rich and the highest earners. And she wants to ban the construction of data centers. Congressman, your thoughts. REP STEIL (R-WI): Well, the Democratic primary for governor in the state of Wisconsin mirrors Democratic primaries in my congressional seat and others across the country. Radical Democrats are moving further and further to the left, and that's where the base of the Democratic Party is. You can look no further than the mayor of New York City to recognize where the base of the Democrats are. And so it's these types of policies that we're working against. And we need to make sure that we're out there working through this midterm to overcome these types of radical Democratic proposals is why I'm actually really excited. President Trump is coming to the state of Wisconsin this Friday to talk about the reforms that we're making at the national level. He's coming to Derek Van Orden District, another competitive seat that is going to be our opportunity to hold the House and to continue to advance President Trump's agenda nationally.

"Her policies include free childcare, a minimum wage of $20 an hour, publicly owned grocery stores, obviously increasing taxes on the rich and the highest earners. And she wants to ban the construction of data centers." The horror.