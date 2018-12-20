Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute

On Fox 'News,' Brian Kilmeade Spouts Epic Rant Against Trump On Syria

Calling a Trump decision "stunning and irresponsible" isn't something a person hears on Fox News, ever. Guest hosts Ed Henry and Jedediah Bila spared with Brian Kilmeade over Trump's Twitter announcement. They didn't stand a chance.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

In a lengthy diatribe, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade excoriated Trump's impulsive announcement that the U.S. defeated ISIS and is pulling American troops out of Syria immediately.

Kilmeade: "In a stunning and irresponsible move yesterday the president blindsided his Secretary of Defense, national security advisor --- and decides he's going to immediately evacuate 2000 troops and the State Department is already packing their bags."

Ed Henry jump in saying should anybody in Congress be surprised and Kilmeade said, "yes" "It's totally irresponsible."

Kilmeade: "Nobody thinks that ISIS is defeated. Nobody who understands who was born after 2000, who sees what’s happened after 9/11 ---- "

He continued, "ISIS is there. They are still a factor. They are far from defeated. There's 30,000 there -- "

Brian went on to say that Iran, Turkey and Russia are "elated" over this decision.

Most of Fox News attacked Pres. Obama's red line comments, but Kilmeade actually said that Trump's decision was worse than that.

Yesterday Gen. Jack Keane, who is a Trump favorite, told Fox Business that unless he reconsidered he'd regret it and said, “Russia and our adversaries will look at this not as a victory by the United States, they will look at this as weakness.”

Watch the entire clip.

Henry and Bila were pretty helpless in their defense of Trump.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.