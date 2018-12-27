Fox News Hosts Admit Trump's Approval Ratings Drop Among US Troops Is A Problem

In a new survey from the Military Times, Trump's approval rating from the troops has dropped to 44% while Gen. Mattis has skyrocketed to 84%.

After highlighting Trump's lies to the troops about their pay raises, Outnumbered panel member Jessica Tarlov asked the rest of the panel to explain why Trump's standing in the military has fallen.

Trump's visit to Iraq has sent many Fox News hosts that support him, men and women alike, into orgasmic ecstasy, but facts are still a tricky thing in Trump-land.

By the way, just because Trump finally visited the troops in an actual military zone does not excuse his 2-year absence. Fox News is looking for on-air "talent" to pretend Trump is always there for the military.

Tarlov said that even though Trump says how much he cares about the military, "His approval rating with the military, at 44%. Jim Mattis is at 84%. Why is that?"

She continued, "If he is the most beloved and the most supportive of the military, why is his approval rating under 50%? And I think we can agree that when he is standing up there, and he's talking about 'this is your first pay raise you've gotten in ten years,' which is a categorical lie."

He says 'I've raised your pay 10%, it went up 2.8%, these people own those paychecks, they know exactly what they are earning. Why is that productive to go out there and do that? And does that contribute to his low approval rating with the military?"

Kennedy jumped in, "I think the Mattis thing to your point, I think that could be problematic."

No other Fox News panel member dared touch the issue of Trump's lies to the troops about their pay raises.

Kennedy struggled to explain Trump's thinking on troop levels and our military commitments.

The best they could come up with was that Trump is a politician so he should have a lower approval rating.

I imagine Trump believes he should be at a 90% approval rating from the military. He'll never get there lying about how much money is in their paychecks.