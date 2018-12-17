Fox Panel Blames GOP Congress For No Wall

Please note this very special moment in history.

The fact is, Fox News can't wait for the Democrats to take over the House of Representatives. At that moment they can blame the Dems for everything.

But right now, at this moment, Republicans hold the House, Senate, and White House. And despite Donald Trump declaring to Chuck Schumer that he would "proudly" shut down the government for "border security," Fox News refuses to hold their #1 viewer Donald Trump or his White House responsible for any failures.

For the moment, they've got to blame the Republican Congress.

Host Steve Hilton, to his credit, actually ran footage of Trump promising that Mexico would pay for the wall.

"What has happened to that very specific promise, 'build the wall, Mexico is gonna pay for it?' If Mexico is gonna pay for it, what's all this business with Chuck and Nancy and a government shutdown if the Congress doesn't give the President the money?"

Congress doesn't give Trump the money, Steve. It's US Taxpayer money and spending it is surprisingly unpopular with even some Trump supporters. Why? Because Mexico's gonna pay for it.

Everybody loves a free wall, Steve!

Then we turn to what Fox News does best: deny the reality that they actually put on the TV screen.

Steve Hilton then runs footage of the Nazi with sprayed-on hair Stephen Miller, who gives us the false dichotomy of the year. Either you build the wall or you're against the American middle class? Nice try, Reichsführer Miller.

Jason Chaffetz says it's imperative that Congress fund the wall and they can always "make" Mexico pay for it by charging more to people crossing the border. That'll be real popular with white border state Republicans hopping down to Mexico for dental and prescription services.

Also, wasn't Jason Chaffetz a part of that Republican Congress a few minutes ago? Isn't that why his "expertise" has been hired by Fox News? Why didn't he say something while he was in office?

Because "The Wall" is a con, that's why.

And then we get to hear from Treadmill Lobotomy aka Tomi Lahren, who calls Republican Congressmen "Democrats in disguise" on immigration. This is the only time in the political calendar when Tomi is able to call them RINOs. They were fine when they were running against Democrats in the midterms and they'll be the, ahem, "resistance" to Nancy Pelosi after January.