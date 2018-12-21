George Conway Mocks MAGA Rallies: 'Build Those Steel Slats! Build Those Steel Slats!'

Kellyanne Conway's husband has been having a field day on Twitter, highlighted by his mockery of the MAGA rallygoers chanting "build the wall."

Trump's talking points now have started to deteriorate on "build that wall" and "Mexico will pay for it" and instead now he's talking about steel slats and fences to try to get Congress to pass a CR that will keep the government open after Christmas.

George Conway is not trying to be subtle about his feeling for his wife's boss and this tweet had me rolling.

Picture the next MAGA rally: “Build those steel slats! Build those steel slats!” Yep. https://t.co/UNs71SQ5Om — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 21, 2018

