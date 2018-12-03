Hakeem Jeffries Calls House Republicans 'The Coverup Caucus'

Mrs. Scarborough talked about Jim Comey's attempts to testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee.

"Comey had been subpoenaed to testify privately before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees but filed suit to block the subpoena, saying he wanted to testify publicly," she said.

"Comey has now agreed to sit down for a closed door deposition on Friday after Republicans pledge to provide him with a full transcript of his testimony afterwards. Comey tweeted 'Grateful for a fair hearing from judge. Hard to protect my rights without being in contempt which I don't believe in. So will sit in the dark. But Republicans agree I'm free to talk when I'm done. Transcript will be released in 24 hours. This is the closest I can get to public testimony.' "

"Let's bring in right now a member of the Judiciary committee and newly-elected house of the chair of the Democratic caucus, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York," Joe Scarborough said.

"It sounds like a softball question, but it's just the reality that the Republicans appear to be terrified of transparency. They have James Comey who they vilified for well over a year and a half who wants to testify publicly but the House Republicans refuse to let him testify publicly. Why is that?"

"It's quite unfortunate that on their way out of the door, they continue to hide facts from the American people," Jeffries said. "What we've seen over the last two years, Joe, House Republicans essentially have functioned as a cover-up caucus, doing the bidding of President Trump to try to hide facts that relate to what may or may not have happened in terms of Russia's interference with the election. Rhey have not veered off the script even in their final days."

"Richard Haas, I'll let you ask the congressman some questions next. Doesn't it seem strange that you actually have James Comey who wants to testify publicly, wants complete transparency, wants the world to see what he's saying. And in the reverse, it's not the witness that is seeking privacy. It's the House Republicans that want him to testify in darkness. It's bizarre. Again, I think it says an awful lot about this Republican Congress and why they get absolutely walloped in 2018," Scarborough said.

"It's a real case of they don't get it," Haas said. "Ultimately, most or all of it will come out. It's the sort of thing that ought to be straightforward. The American people have a right to know here. Brandeis's comment about sunlight being the greatest disinfectant? We need some sunlight here."