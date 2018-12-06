But Her Emails: Ivanka's Excuses Sound Like Hillary's

The worst case of "it's okay if you're a Republican" since Senator David "Diaper" Vitter was found on the DC Madam's john list.

Utter Republican silence over Ivanka Trump's use of a private email server (located at Trump Tower, no less) for official government business seemed similar to that weaponized against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Bless the MSNBC intern who cut this video, setting Hillary and Ivanka's explanations side-by-side. The similarity is remarkable.

So when do the "lock her up" chants start for Ivanka? Fortunately for her the Democratic base has more class and less banana republic fascism than those attending her daddy's rallies.

Besides, knowing that she might have some exposure in the upcoming indictments doesn't make us feel better. This is our country Ivanka and her family are grifting. It's a tragedy.