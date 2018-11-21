Entertainment
Colbert Reveals Fox News Hypocrisy On 'But Her Emails'

Stephen Colbert opens Tuesday night's show with a tale of two emailers: Hillary Clinton and Ivanka Trump.
By Frances Langum
Stephen Colbert opened Tuesday night's Late Show with a tale of two Fox News stories: Hillary Clinton's emails and Ivanka Trump's emails.

First, he showed actual footage of Fox's over-the-top coverage of Hillary, in which Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity, and Tucker Carlson allege severe criminal activity on the part of the former Secretary of State.

Then, in created footage, Colbert shows the same three Fox hosts and the "Fox and Friends" couch, sitting silently on camera while "Ivanka's emails" appears on the chyron.

But seriously, folks, Fox News primetime did not mention Ivanka's emails in their coverage last night. Or literally anything else regarding the bad news out of the Trump White House:


