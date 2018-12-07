It's YouTube Rewind Time And Everyone Hates It

Android Authority has the skinny:

YouTube published its annual YouTube Rewind video less than 24 hours ago (see the above video), and it already has the most dislikes to likes in YouTube Rewind history.

The 2018 edition is heavily influenced by ultra-popular video game Fortnite, opening with several people leaping out of a floating bus onto an island. Other notable moments in the video include some K-Pop love, and Trevor Noah doing the floss dance. We also see a contrived attempt to salute inspiring people that’s at odds with the rest of the clip (see 3:41).

The user reaction has been overwhelmingly negative thus far, with the video seeing just over 927,000 likes and over 1.9 million dislikes as of 9:55AM ET.