Jesse Watters Whines About Attacks On Melania's 'Murder' Trees At The White House

Melania Trump's all red Christmas trees at the White House drew a lot of negative attention in America because they were so off-putting, but Fox News' Watters World and Jerry Falwell Jr., just called it the latest front on the left's War on Christmas.

I kid you not

Jesse Watters, Bill O'Reilly's former stooge, opened up a segment Saturday night on the phony War of Christmas meme that Fox News helped invent over years ago.

After Jesse described some Satanic exhibit, he decided to defend criticisms towards Melania Trump's White House tree decorations or as Watters called them, "festive and patriotic decorations."

He then cut to a pre-taped interview with Trump toadie Jerry Falwell Jr. to discuss, you guessed it, the War on Christmas.

Waters said, "Listen, this is like the Trump Derangement Syndrome meets the War on Christmas. These decorations look fine to me. The left is calling them evil, bloody, spooky. They called the hallway a 'murder forest.'”

I agree with those descriptions completely.

I'd go as far as saying they are murder trees. I mean really. They are horrible.

Falwell Jr., like most Trump apologists, said the crowd that showed up for her at Liberty University loved them.

“She said it’s the 21st Century, everybody has different tastes,” he said.

Jerry whined that if she were married to a Democratic president, she would be on the cover of every fashion magazine just about every month because she's 'the most beautiful and classiest first lady we've ever had."

Got a thing for Melania, Jerry?

Listen, her blood trees looked horrific, Jerry, her modeling days notwithstanding.

Watters said, "red is the new black," but aren't Christmas trees green?