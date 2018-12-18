Politics
Judge Makes Michael Flynn Plead Guilty Again

Judge Sullivan knocked down the "Flynn was ambushed" nonsense by making Flynn plead guilty again in court.
By David
Image from: Michael Flynn (Photo: Defense Intelligence Agency)

Former National Security Adviser and Trump surrogate Michael Flynn on Tuesday admitted guilt for a second time at a sentencing hearing in federal court.

According to CBS correspondent Steven Portnoy, Judge Emmet Sullivan effectively forced Flynn to re-plea after his attorneys and President Donald Trump suggested that the former national security adviser had been entrapped by federal investigators.

Read Portnoy’s tweets below.

