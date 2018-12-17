Napolitano Flattens Right-Wing Bargaining On Flynn

A very large amount of right-wing whine has spilled over Michael Flynn's guilty plea.

Darrel Issa suggested that a judge could throw out Flynn's conviction, but Judge Napolitano poured cold water on that hope, telling America's Newsroom that then he could be prosecuted for perjury.

Trump stopgates never stops spinning, whining, deceiving, obfuscating, and gaslighting any reality which causes Trump and his administration legal issues.

Since Michael Flynn will be sentenced tomorrow, many Fox News guests and hosts have been screaming that the FBI railroaded Flynn into his guilty plea, even trying to rewrite what "a lie" actually is.

Issa said, "He made a comment not long ago they never would have gotten Flynn in a more organized administration and now that judge Sullivan has made it pretty clear that they, in layman's terms, violated his Miranda rights, tricked him into not having a lawyer when in fact he was not only a suspect but a target and they had transcripts, I would not be surprised a bit that the conviction of Flynn is overturned.

Judge Napolitano: "This is not entrapment. There is no basis to overturn the conviction. The conviction is a guilty plea which was given under oath. If he now wants to say he didn't tell the truth under oath he's admitting to perjury."

He continued, "Entrapment requires that the government plant the seed of a crime in an innocent mind and push, push push against the defendant's resistance."

Mike Flynn is guilty as sin and he admitted as such. He had become more and more unhinged leading up to Trump's campaign. Read karoli's piece on his "unhinging."

And as the judge explained, he'd be wise to take this deal, or he could be prosecuted for many more crimes.