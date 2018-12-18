Judge Sullivan To Mike Flynn: 'You Sold Your Country Out'

After Mike Flynn reaffirmed his guilty plea to Judge Sullivan, the judge vilified Flynn's behavior, even asking if he committed treason against the U.S.

Judge Sullivan opened up today's proceedings as if he was a Sean Hannity advocate for Flynn, but after Mike Flynn responded by saying he knew lying to the FBI was a crime and reaffirmed his guilty plea of lying to the FBI, Sullivan had very harsh words for a man with his experience, sitting in the White House and committing this crime.

During the opening of Fox News' Outnumbered, co-host Melissa Frances read off some of Judge Sullivan's remarks about Flynn, which were very harsh, indeed.

I'm going to be frank with you, this crime is very serious. On the premises of the White House, up until that point, you had an unblemished career in the service history. We are going to take into concern your military sacrifice, but I am also going to take into concern those lies caused the vice president elected to lie to the American public about three different topics and make those false statements serving as a White House security advisor. Arguably, you sold your country out.

Judge Napolitano replied, "That is a very, very harsh analysis of this, one that totally undermines the argument that Trump has been saying."

Napolitano then gave a rundown of what happened in the courtroom.

The judge forced Flynn to repeat his guilty plea before the court.



This completely disarms all of Trump and his minions' arguments that defended Mike Flynn against the guilty plea and the FBI.

Napolitano was visibly flabbergasted by Sullivan's comments about treason.

He said, "One of the questions the judge asked the prosecutor's -- "Could General Flynn have been charged with treason?" The answer? 'I'm hesitant to answer that because it is such a serious question.' The judge, to general Flynn. 'There is no guarantee that if you are sentenced today, you could be incarcerated.' "Judge, can we have a break for half an hour?"

Most of Fox News, including Hannity, have been praising Judge Sullivan's handling of his case, but you may get whiplash on how quickly they'll attack Sullivan's words later today.

After the recess, Judge Sullivan softened his remarks to the court about Flynn being a traitor, but it's out there.