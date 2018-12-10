Lisa Booth Blames Media For Trump Staff Shakeups

It's "blame the media" week at Fox News. On "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton" Sunday night, panelist Lisa Bloom stayed on script:

LISA BLOOM: It's probably tough for President Trump to try to attract talent right now. Anyone that gets involved with the Trump orbit ends up getting destroyed by the media or at least the media seeks to destroy them.

Is anyone at Fox actually watching the Trump Staff Bingo Board? With the departure of John Kelly at year's end, it's now official: more than half of Trump's senior staff is out the door, either because they were corrupt, Trump fired them to distract from an unfriendly news story, or they fled the chaos on their own.

John Kelly OUT. But now who’s gonna keep the White House running so smoothly? #TheCelebrityAppresident pic.twitter.com/HGZMjrempq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 8, 2018

And this is before the House Oversight Committee is transferred to Democratic control and Trump's cabinet members begin to be called to testify.

SAD!