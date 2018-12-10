Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Lisa Booth Blames Media For Trump Staff Shakeups

Wait, what? A Fox panelist "explains" that the Trump White House has more than half of their senior staff out in two years because "the media" destroyed them.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

It's "blame the media" week at Fox News. On "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton" Sunday night, panelist Lisa Bloom stayed on script:

LISA BLOOM: It's probably tough for President Trump to try to attract talent right now. Anyone that gets involved with the Trump orbit ends up getting destroyed by the media or at least the media seeks to destroy them.

Is anyone at Fox actually watching the Trump Staff Bingo Board? With the departure of John Kelly at year's end, it's now official: more than half of Trump's senior staff is out the door, either because they were corrupt, Trump fired them to distract from an unfriendly news story, or they fled the chaos on their own.

And this is before the House Oversight Committee is transferred to Democratic control and Trump's cabinet members begin to be called to testify.

SAD!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.