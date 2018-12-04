Matt Schlapp Makes Up A Story: Robert Mueller Is 'Blackmailing People'

On Monday, Matt Schlapp, whose wife works in the Trump administration, claimed without any proof whatsoever that Robert Mueller's special counsel was blackmailing people into saying what he wants in order to entrap Trump.

Schlapp, like so many Trump surrogates, will transmit any state-sponsored propaganda to defend Trump. TV networks have an obligation to properly identify his bonafides-- Schapp's reasons to lie for Trump go much deeper than just being a conservative activist.

Mercedes Schlapp, Matt's wife, is the White House Director of Strategic Communications. Don't you think Fox News, MSNBC and CNN need to highlight this point before allowing him to spew Giuliani approved talking points on their airwaves?

On Monday's Outnumbered, Matt was the Fox News' #OneLuckyGuy and he was fired up and raring to go to smear Mueller's investigations at every turn.

Democratic pundit Marie Harf opened up the segment and Schlapp was happy to smear the entire US justice system to defend Trump. Conservatives would still be spending millions of dollars investigation HRC if it helped their causes.

And people like Schlapp never once complained that Trey Gowdy's committee was taking too long or spending too much money investigating Hillary, but the new talking point is not only criminal reform, but special counsel reform.

Schlapp claimed Mueller was "taking the dirt he's gotten on people like Cohen, and he's squeezing them to get everything he can out of them."

That's correct. And that is not illegal, you twit. That's typical law enforcement procedure.

Just as Republicans in local elections put an arbitrary time limit on counting votes when elections are too close to call, Schlapp said people, "want a time limit on these investigations. they wanted budget limit on them."

No they don't. people want the truth.

Co-host Harris Faulkner asked what his polling was telling him, as if polls matter to a criminal investigation.

Schlapp was ready as if he knew what was coming. Did they give Schlapp a script like Fox and Friends did to Zinke?

Matt said, "Obviously, the whole Russia collusion thing doesn't resonate with voters at all because nobody ran on it just weeks ago. Second of all, what people want is they want to know that if somebody did something wrong, that there's transparency. And I think the number one thing -- the reason why Mueller's numbers are so poor in almost every poll, Harris, is because he almost looks like he's playing a game."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Schlapp continued, "He's blackmailing people into saying things and doing things, because they might have had a scummy part of their past. That's not the American way."

Scummy, you say? I thought Trump hired only the best and the brightest? And you mean when Mueller offered deals to get more information when these cretins fessed up, just like Rudy Giuliani did when he was a prosecutor?

That's as American as apple pie.

Faulkner pushed back a bit, "Well they're lying along the way, that -- some of them, that helps in process crimes."

Process crimes? Lying to the feds is a crime that usually covers up another crime. But hey, yell "process crime' from the rooftops to excuse the actual felonies.

Schlapp replied, "I don't want to condone the lying, if there's that."

Kennedy finished off the segment by finally admitting there might be something there to Mueller's investigation, "He might have something," but she was hopeful he might have something on the dossier the Republicans hate so much.

Negotiating with criminals isn't blackmail, it's called plea bargaining.