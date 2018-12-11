Mexico Is Not Paying For The Wall, And Trump Doesn't Care

There are myriad reasons we should not be having this conversation about funding the Great Wall Of trump's Fever Dreams. First and most importantly, we shouldn't want it. Secondly, we do not need it, as expertly pointed out by Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in their adept handling of the toddler-in-chief's tantrum this afternoon in the oval office. Thirdly, as Garrett Haake and Ali Velshi note, Agent Orange himself swore up and down the campaign trail for over a year that Mexico would pay for the wall.

HAAKE: That's why you see Democrats offering the president what appears to be an olive branch, but really isn't. To say look, let's have this conversation again in September. Let's kick the can down the road, continue to fund the government as we're going, and talk about funding the wall in the fall. Well, guess what? In the fall when Democrats are in control of the House and half of the United States Senate on the Democratic side, I exaggerate but only slightly, are involved in running for president in the primary campaigns, the chance that those groups will vote to fund the wall is precisely zero. If we've got the time, all of this is an argument we should not be having because the president has promised time and time again this would be Mexico paying for this wall.

Velshi then graced his audience with a montage of President Putinpoodle revving up his racist, xenophobic mobs into call-and-response rounds of "Who's gonna pay for the wall?" "MEXICO!!!" "WHO???" "MEXICOOOOO!!!!!!" It was thoroughly nauseating. Two years later, though, it is useful to be reminded how pathetically fragile his confidence is, seeing as he has accomplished exactly nothing in that regard, and his chances are getting slimmer by the Mueller minute.

HAAKE: The reality, you know you better believe it, Mexico's not paying. And you know who else won't be, a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. That's how we're up against the wall. It is the president's last, maybe only shot to get this done. VELSHI: Geoff, what did the president mean in that meeting when he said the Democrats voted for the wall in 2006?

↓ Story continues below ↓ BENNETT: Well, he has it half right. Democrats, especially in the Senate, did for the Secure Fence Act. The difference is the fencing that bill called for is nowhere near as substantial as the wall that donald trump wants. He so often speaks of this wall that he wants as sort of this concrete barrier from sea to shining sea. But the fencing that was called for under the 2006 bill was only about 700 miles. In fact, back then, at the time, private citizen donald trump tweeted it was a "NOTHING" wall. Certainly this is a claim that is entirely misleading, Ali.

Give it up, donald. Leave the governing to the grown-ups.