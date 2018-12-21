Lawfare: Trump Attorney General pick Bill Barr made up facts to fit the theory in anti-Mueller memo.

Joe.My.God.:Indicted Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams may have to get a ride to prison on his own “deportation bus.”

Blue Mass Group: Building new renewable energy sources is now cheaper than operating existing coal plants.

EconBrowser: Kevin Hassett from Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers said he bet that the U.S. will not face a recession next year.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Recessions are therapeutic. They cleanse excess from the economy. Think about excessive risk speculation, leverage, and housing. Recessions are curative: They restore balance and create the foundation for the next recovery." (National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, April 4, 2008)

