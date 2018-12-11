Today we turn our jaundiced eye to our failed Media. Because we must.

Driftglass deserves the last laugh with tears in his eyes.

First Draft has something to say to all of the usual suspects on the panel shows.

Green Eagle looks at the Q-Anon Cult. It's a rabbit hole.

I don't do this often. These are lunchtime long reads from non-bloggers, and they are oh so worth the time:

Splinter rebuts the recent article in The Atlantic that defended—and praised—access journalism. Seriously, this is a must-read.

Vanity Fair looks at the making of College-Republican-President-For-Life Ben Shapiro as a Wingnut media personality.

