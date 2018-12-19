Newt Gingrich Attacks Judge Sullivan

When your network predicts a judge will overturn your guy's guilty plea and instead that judge throws the book at him, surprising even the prosecutors, who you gonna call?

Newt Gingrich.

Newt was on Fox and Friends of course to attack Judge Sullivan for his lack of obedience to Fox propaganda.

Newt is great at attacking and denying what he said yesterday, so he was the perfect man for the job.

Last week conservatives were in love with Judge Sullivan because they thought he would attack the FBI and free Trump's former NSA chief.

Now that Sullivan has put the screws to Mike Flynn during the sentencing hearing, he's an unhinged pariah.

Newt faked confusion: " I have no idea what happened to the judge, it is not his reputation."

He continued, "It’s a little worrisome to have a judge go off the deep end like that and think this guy has power of virtually life and death. Who knows what he’s going to do to Gen. Flynn now. But I thought it was pretty frightening if you have prosecutors who are overzealous and they’re pushing the limit, putting people in solitary confinement for months on end, and you have a judge who goes off the deep end, I think that’s pretty scary about the nature of freedom for most Americans.”

Trump's BFF's took apart Sullivan even though for most of their program they ignored the Flynn sentencing hearing completely.

The four Trump acolytes hoped the courts or Flynn's attorneys could take the case away from Sullivan, but fat chance of that happening.

Kilmeade was outraged, outraged I tell you. "What, is this guy just winging it?"

Newt replied, " He must have had a bad morning, but it’s scary if it’s a person who has the power of life and death.”

Only in Trumpworld can you go from saint to sinner in a blink of an eye.

Don't forget we at C&L have video of "Jeanne Pirro being utterly wrong in her predictions about Judge Sullivan" on our server.