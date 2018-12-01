Report: Chris Christie Is Still On The Short List For Attorney General

What does it say about the current state of the administration that I would be almost relieved to have Chris Christie as attorney general? (Especially considering that the alternatives are Alex Acosta and freakin' Edith Jones.) Of course, Chris was pretty good at leveraging his U.S. attorney stint for political purposes, and we all remember the shady Bridgegate stuff he pulled as governor. I just find it hard to believe that Trump wouldn't make Christie promise to protect him, but there's always the possibility that Christie sees the writing on the wall and would lie to get the job. Via NJ.com:

Former Gov. Chris Christie is one of a few people who remain on President Donald Trump’s shortlist to be nominated to become the next U.S. attorney general, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Friday morning.

The list has whittled down in recent weeks, but Christie — a longtime friend and ally to Trump, a fellow Republican — is still “a top contender" and “checks all the boxes,” according to the source.

The source is not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The source added that Christie would be confirmed by the U.S. Senate easily, despite concern that the Bridgegate controversy and other issues might make him an uncertain choice.