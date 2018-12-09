Republican Panelists Offer Democrats 2020 Electoral Advice. It Is...Ludicrous, Of Course

Jake Tapper's "State of the Union" had an all-star panel of Republican brain trust Sunday morning to discuss election 2020 strategy for the...Democrats. Their advice was so priceless...I mean, worthless. Yeah, worthless. Be prepared to laugh at the abject hypocrisy and idiocy in this clip:

KINZINGER: I think the country needs a unifying voice. It's period. I mean, I think the country is unbelievably divided. It's frightening to me. I would admonish the President on some of that as well. So, hey, better rhetoric. Let's unite people. I think I think with the Democratic Party in 2020 is they're going to end up with a far left candidate. Right now you see -- even the leadership of Nancy Pelosi, they're begging for their far left, they're turning to the far left. It's not going to be a centrist party. If it was a centrist party I think they would put up somebody up like Joe Biden and unlike Senator Santorum, I think that Biden would be a really tough candidate. But if you go farther to the left -- I think Americans are going to look at that.

TURNER: What's far left?

KINZINGER: Bernie Sanders. He's far left.

TURNER: Wanting -- wanting people -- let me tell you something.

KINZINGER: Yes, he's far left.

TURNER: Wanting people to have to have a $15 hour minimum wage. Wanting to make sure that people have --

KINZINGER: $25 trillion --

TURNER: -- Medicare for all. The same budget you guys gave to the military industrial complex. There is no far left. So don't paint --

KINZINGER: No, there is a far left. Senator Sanders is far left. You can like it.