Richard Painter: Trump Should Work Out A Plea Deal, Now

On Saturday's AM Joy, the panel discussed the 17 investigations of which Donald Trump is the subject.

There are 17 investigations of Trump. 17! This is why I thought he’d never run for president. I thought he was smart enough to know he’d provoke investigations of his corrupt life. That’s the only time I overestimated his intelligence. https://t.co/8szKcMn8uW — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) December 17, 2018

Richard Painter thinks it's definitely time Trump started working on a deal to stay out of jail.

RICHARD PAINTER: We have the Southern District of New York. We have the New York Attorney General. Criminal investigations, multiple charges on multiple fronts against top associates. I do believe it's time for President Trump to work out a plea deal, resign the presidency, take lower charges, and let this country move on. This will be a very, very ugly two years if he insists on staying in the White House and fighting criminal charges that are inevitable. It's clear he committed multiple crimes. He ought to be working on his plea deal as we work on putting together the country again.

As many of us have been listening to the bargain Spiro Agnew brokered via Rachel Maddow's Bag Man, today's Washington Post op-ed also covers our democracy's need to be able to indict a sitting president.

Glad to see my friend @walterdellinger has joined the growing group that agrees with what I’ve been arguing for over a year: Yes, we MUST be able to indict a sitting president — especially one who conspired to commit crimes in order to win that office.https://t.co/Jq7riW8QbN — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 17, 2018

It may be too late for Trump.