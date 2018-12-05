Roger Stone Pleads Fifth... And Fundraises Off Trump's Tweet

So Roger Stone is pleading the fifth. CNN:

Stone’s letter was sent as Trump tweeted on Monday that Stone had “guts” for saying that he wouldn’t testify against Trump in Mueller’s investigation. But Trump has also been critical of those who invoke the Fifth. “The Mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” he said at a September 2016 rally.” “Mr. Stone was surprised by the President’s Tweet yesterday,” Smith told CNN. “This letter … and the one sent in September to the Senate Intel Committee preceded the President’s Tweet in support of Mr. Stone."

So while Stone claims he wasn't aware of Trump's tweet when he filed his Fifth Amendment claims, that isn't stopping him from fundraising off of the so-called president's "support":

Roger Stone now fundraising using Trump tweet praising him for refusing to cooperate with law enforcement authorities. pic.twitter.com/qb7hFyhCqK — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 5, 2018

Here's the video receipts on exactly what Donald Trump thinks of people who plead the fifth.

so donald has some thoughts about roger stone taking the fifth pic.twitter.com/ySh6HWjne9 — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) December 4, 2018