Samantha Bee’s Birth Of A Fox Nation

While you’re sitting around celebrating another War on Christmas, have some laughs, via Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, about Fox Nation, the online streaming service recently unveiled by Trump TV.

Given that I already pay Fox News and Fox Business via my monthly satellite bill, and given that my Obamacare will go up $300 a month in 2019, thanks to the sabotage Trump and his Fox Friends dealt it, I refuse to fork over even one more penny to whatever the Murdoch-owned corporation is now called.

But judging from Media Matters’ Matt Gertz, Fox Nation is just what I imagined: Fox News with more inflammatory, divisive rhetoric from lesser talent.

Or, as Samantha Bee put it:

It turns out Fox Nation stops live streaming in the evening, right around the time Fox News switches from its semi-legitimate news programming to its primetime must-race-bait TV lineup. … Thanks to Fox Nation, viewers can now gorge themselves on Fox's toxic slop all day, without ingesting the traces of nutrients that might contradict the right-wing narrative. It's just pure, substance-free propaganda squirted right down your slobber hole.

Have some laughs at Fox Nation’s expense above.

And Happy Holidays from all of us to all of you!

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us