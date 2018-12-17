Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

Setting Maddow's Court Transcript Reading To Video Art

Rachel Maddow has had ample opportunity to read court transcripts aloud on her show. One clever artist animates courtroom drawings to her "narration." (open thread)
By Frances Langum

This is fun. H/t to the artist, Matt Karger (@kargs84).

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.