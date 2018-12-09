Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I've been thinking a lot about self-identity this week and the stories we tell ourselves about who we are. In the past, I've tended to categorize tribalism as the source of our societal ills, but that's really not it. Author John Barth once wrote that we are all the heroes of our own story. No one sees themselves as a villain, and whatever bad acts are done are rationalized for the sake of self-interest. And perhaps that's why we see all around the nation Republicans outright stealing democracy out from under the voters: they see it as them triumphing over these little peons daring to deny them their power. Maybe that's why the gilets jaune in France think destroying little mom-and-pop boutiques in violent protests will raise awareness against the neo-liberal policies--specifically a fuel tax-- they feel oppressing them will work. Or why there are innumerous pundits willing to rationalize blatant corruption on the part of Donald Trump like this:

A Republican strategist on @CNN just said it's okay for Trump to violate campaign finance law if he did it to protect his business or personal interests.



yes, really. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) December 8, 2018

None of it is villainous in their minds, because we celebrate the individual triumphing, so the means justify the end if the end is more power, more wealth and more status.

So maybe it's time to rethink how we view ourselves.

For an interesting discussion with Will Storr, Ezra Klein's podcast digs deeper into the narrative of the self. I highly recommend it.

So what's catching your eye this morning?