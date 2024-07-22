Hero President Biden Withdraws. One FASCINATING Thing Could Help Crush Trump NOW.

Now is not a time for chaos. We have a historically weak opponent in Trump. A felon.Rapist. Traitor who backed a coup. There's a real Roe effect of ~7% in the D direction. Project 2025 pops up on Google when you type in "what is" & was just featured in People Magazine. People get it.

We can crush him, we just need the candidate to prosecute the case. But let me start by thanking President Biden for being the best President of my lifetime, and one of the 10 best of all time. Against a Fascist force right-wing media/Republican Party, corporate mainstream media that's corrupt to the core, Russian interference & an Opus-Dei-controlled Supreme Court, Biden got bipartisan gun control & infrastructure lege passed. Got us outta COVID & into the best economy of the past 70 yrs. Wages up. Inflation down. Medicare negotiating Rx drug prices--Dems had failed at this for a generation.

