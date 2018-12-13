Tweets From The Bunker: A Worried Trump Melting Down Over Cohen

Personally, I'm enjoying his twisted explanation of how Mexico really is paying for his beloved border wall:
Hah hah, get it? Meanwhile, he sounds pretty worried about Michael Cohen this morning:
See? Michael Cohen WAS NOT EVEN GUILTY of the charges to which he just pleaded guilty! It was all a scheme to make Trump look bad!
He has a lot on his mind, clearly:
Yes, it's finally starting to sink in that he's in real trouble. NBC News:
The president has been on a days-long tirade, sources tell NBC News, lashing out at his own staff and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, frustrated by the threat of a Democratic House with subpoena power, an array of looming congressional investigations, multiple intensifying federal probes, a botched effort to find a new chief of staff and a potential partial government shutdown over a lack of funding for his top campaign promise — a border wall.
Trump has ranted about why no one around him is doing anything to stop any of it and vented about the lack of support he believes he has in Congress and within his own White House, the sources tell NBC News.
If there's one thing you can say about Trump, he has a wild animal's survival instinct. Is he going to chew off his own foot to get free of the trap? Rumor has it he's considering NEWT FREAKIN' GINGRICH as chief of staff!
He can't run, he can't hide from the inevitable. Justice is coming, pal.
