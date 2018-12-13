Tweets From The Bunker: A Worried Trump Melting Down Over Cohen

Personally, I'm enjoying his twisted explanation of how Mexico really is paying for his beloved border wall:

I often stated, “One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.” This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Hah hah, get it? Meanwhile, he sounds pretty worried about Michael Cohen this morning:

I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called “advice of counsel,” and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

....stated that I did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance. Cohen was guilty on many charges unrelated to me, but he plead to two campaign charges which were not criminal and of which he probably was not... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

....guilty even on a civil basis. Those charges were just agreed to by him in order to embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence, which he did-including the fact that his family was temporarily let off the hook. As a lawyer, Michael has great liability to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

See? Michael Cohen WAS NOT EVEN GUILTY of the charges to which he just pleaded guilty! It was all a scheme to make Trump look bad!

He has a lot on his mind, clearly:

Trump is reportedly "glued" to the stock market's fluctuations and worried he's causing them. https://t.co/wB0s9CaTsv — CNBC (@CNBC) December 10, 2018

Trump should be more worried about indictment than impeachment. https://t.co/N68c2rXIXZ pic.twitter.com/7QHUdikKTf — The New Republic (@newrepublic) December 12, 2018

“Sources familiar with the President’s conversations tell @NBCNews President Trump has privately told some friends and allies that he is worried about the prospect of impeachment.” -@kwelkernbc pic.twitter.com/py9CSO9pEp

Yes, it's finally starting to sink in that he's in real trouble. NBC News:

The president has been on a days-long tirade, sources tell NBC News, lashing out at his own staff and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, frustrated by the threat of a Democratic House with subpoena power, an array of looming congressional investigations, multiple intensifying federal probes, a botched effort to find a new chief of staff and a potential partial government shutdown over a lack of funding for his top campaign promise — a border wall. Trump has ranted about why no one around him is doing anything to stop any of it and vented about the lack of support he believes he has in Congress and within his own White House, the sources tell NBC News.

If there's one thing you can say about Trump, he has a wild animal's survival instinct. Is he going to chew off his own foot to get free of the trap? Rumor has it he's considering NEWT FREAKIN' GINGRICH as chief of staff!

As Trump faces possibility of impeachment and/or indictment for campaign finance felonies committed to cover up an affair, he’s considering hiring as his chief of staff Newt Gingrich, who impeached Bill Clinton for lying about an affair even as he himself was having an affair. https://t.co/3cwKpu98Xr — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 13, 2018

He can't run, he can't hide from the inevitable. Justice is coming, pal.