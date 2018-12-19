Vanity Fair Chronicles Waning Days Of The Trump Administration

Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reports that White House staff is worried about Trump's visit to Mar-A-Lago, where he will be off the Twitter leash full-time:

As the Robert Mueller loop tightens around the president, his erratic behavior is causing alarm among his most senior staff. “The staff is fed up he’s acting like a nut. They can’t get him to stop tweeting,” a former official said.

Trump still has the ability to compartmentalize, and his mood has yo-yoed. Last night, he was jovial at a White House Christmas party attended by Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ryan Zinke, Scott Walker, Chris Christie and Diamond and Silk. “He truly lives in separate worlds,” another former official observed. Trump’s advisers, however, recognize the precariousness of the current political moment. In one sign of the discontent in the West Wing, Communications Director Bill Shine has told friends that he’s thinking about signing a month-to-month lease for his Washington apartment, according to a source. “Bill is very frustrated,” a person familiar with his thinking said.

[...]

West Wing officials anticipate more departures—and worry that filling the jobs may be difficult. “I want them all out,” Trump fumed to officials, referring to Kelly’s loyalists, a person briefed on the conversation said. Sources said Deputy Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes and counselor to the president John DeStefano are likely to leave. “You got tumbleweeds blowing through the West Wing. It’s already understaffed,” a former official told me. Kelly also remains a source of suspicion. According to a source, allies of Trump have told the president that Kelly could leak to reporters once he’s out of the White House, and are pushing Trump to get Kelly to sign an additional non-disclosure agreement. “People are worried that Kelly will be out there dropping bombs,” the source said.