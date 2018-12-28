BOOM In Astoria: We Always Suspected Con Ed Was Controlled By Aliens

Let's start with the good news. No one was injured or killed. The bad news is there was an explosion at the Con Ed plant in Astoria, Queens last night that lit up the sky as if Beyonce herself had smiled. Naturally, that sparked — HA HA HA SEE WHAT I DID THERE — all kinds of speculation about WTF was going on near my beloved childhood home. (I may have grown up in Brooklyn, but a large part of my heart lived/lives in the Shea Stadium of Tom Seaver, Lee Mazzilli, Mookie Wilson and Gary Carter, if you must know.)

Twitter was all aflutter with fears and hopes that, well, you can imagine. References to Ghostbusters, Thanos, and Men in Black were de rigueur, but there were a few fabulous non-movie references, as well...

The New York sky tonight confirming there is no Dana only Zuul #ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/ceEu6m9ATa — Joe Auriemma (@JosephAuriemma) December 28, 2018

You: a giant transformer blew in Astoria



Me: pic.twitter.com/38tsKQ0MUn — David Teicher (@Aerocles) December 28, 2018

I’m in #Astoria queens and this mother fucker just showed up at my local bodega pic.twitter.com/pTKNK06x86 — Kevin McThanos (@KMchardo) December 28, 2018

Hard for me to pick a fave:

Folks on twitter reacting without surprise to the prospect of an alien invasion in NYC is peak 2018. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) December 28, 2018

Even if I wasn't an Astoria resident, I may just start introducing myself as one...

congrats on your new superpowers astoria residents — anna borges (@annabroges) December 28, 2018

We have that person all of us have dated at least once...

Girlfriend: you can’t put that in the microwave, it has foil on it

Me: oh shut up it’ll be fine#astoria pic.twitter.com/JS7Ch0ADNJ — Shrödinger's Cat (@Aloha_Mars1729) December 28, 2018

The corporate zing...

And last, but certainly not least, we have the patriots:

Fitting that the alien invasion came first to Queens, borough that unfortunately gave us Trump. The #bluelight will save us. 👽 pic.twitter.com/FM3MmEZoqn — Faiza N. Ali (@faiza_n_ali) December 28, 2018

Browsing twitter about the electrical substation incident in #astoria NYC. Seeing things like this is always delightful. pic.twitter.com/lX5g4EKe4E — S.A.M. (@soundofsam) December 28, 2018

Zuul Bless America.

And thanks to first responders, too.

#FDNY units have responded to 1740 31 St in Astoria. The incident is under control. There are no injuries reported, and no fire. — FDNY (@FDNY) December 28, 2018