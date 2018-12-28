Misc
Read time: 1 minute

BOOM In Astoria: We Always Suspected Con Ed Was Controlled By Aliens

Queens, NY power plant explosion sparked all kinds of speculation (from those viewing it from afar) about an alien takeover. Many were grateful at the prospect.
By Aliza Worthington
BOOM In Astoria: We Always Suspected Con Ed Was Controlled By Aliens
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Let's start with the good news. No one was injured or killed. The bad news is there was an explosion at the Con Ed plant in Astoria, Queens last night that lit up the sky as if Beyonce herself had smiled. Naturally, that sparked — HA HA HA SEE WHAT I DID THERE — all kinds of speculation about WTF was going on near my beloved childhood home. (I may have grown up in Brooklyn, but a large part of my heart lived/lives in the Shea Stadium of Tom Seaver, Lee Mazzilli, Mookie Wilson and Gary Carter, if you must know.)

Twitter was all aflutter with fears and hopes that, well, you can imagine. References to Ghostbusters, Thanos, and Men in Black were de rigueur, but there were a few fabulous non-movie references, as well...

Hard for me to pick a fave:

Even if I wasn't an Astoria resident, I may just start introducing myself as one...

We have that person all of us have dated at least once...


↓ Story continues below ↓

The corporate zing...

And last, but certainly not least, we have the patriots:

Zuul Bless America.

And thanks to first responders, too.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.