BOOM In Astoria: We Always Suspected Con Ed Was Controlled By Aliens

Let's start with the good news. No one was injured or killed. The bad news is there was an explosion at the Con Ed plant in Astoria, Queens last night that lit up the sky as if Beyonce herself had smiled. Naturally, that sparked — HA HA HA SEE WHAT I DID THERE — all kinds of speculation about WTF was going on near my beloved childhood home. (I may have grown up in Brooklyn, but a large part of my heart lived/lives in the Shea Stadium of Tom Seaver, Lee Mazzilli, Mookie Wilson and Gary Carter, if you must know.)
Twitter was all aflutter with fears and hopes that, well, you can imagine. References to Ghostbusters, Thanos, and Men in Black were de rigueur, but there were a few fabulous non-movie references, as well...
Hard for me to pick a fave:
Even if I wasn't an Astoria resident, I may just start introducing myself as one...
We have that person all of us have dated at least once...
The corporate zing...
And last, but certainly not least, we have the patriots:
Zuul Bless America.
And thanks to first responders, too.
Comments