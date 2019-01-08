Politics
Read time: 1 minute

According To Twitter, Everyone Knows Trump Address Will Be Full Of Lies

Will Trump declare a national emergency, only to be slapped down by the courts? We can hope.
By Susie Madrak

Both the electorate (the sane part, anyway) and the media are deeply cynical about Trump's "national emergency" announcement tonight. Saying he's "undecided" is what the reality TV business does to ramp up the suspense:

Let's end on a cheery note!

