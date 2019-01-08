According To Twitter, Everyone Knows Trump Address Will Be Full Of Lies

Both the electorate (the sane part, anyway) and the media are deeply cynical about Trump's "national emergency" announcement tonight. Saying he's "undecided" is what the reality TV business does to ramp up the suspense:
Trump still undecided on declaring a national emergency over border security ahead of tonight’s Oval Office address. https://t.co/F1Fdkq6Ydq
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 8, 2019
President Trump's border address sparks extraordinary debate inside and outside TV networks https://t.co/z7bsCamY49
— CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2019
“Any attempt by Trump to get around Congress by using invented emergency powers would violate the Constitution. It almost certainly would be blocked by the courts. And it would constitute a high crime and misdemeanor qualifying him for impeachment.” https://t.co/N5tsTWU2nF
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) January 8, 2019
When news broke of his prime-time appearance, a remarkable debate broke out in Washington about whether the President of the United States can be trusted to tell the truth in an address to the nation. #TrumpShutdown https://t.co/Tz7agkx6iN
— Mike Harp (@MikeHarp1) January 8, 2019
There are numerous examples of presidential addresses made to calm a frightened public. This will be the first to frighten a calm public.
— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 8, 2019
What happens if Trump declares a national emergency tonight? Lots of bad possibilities like control of the internet & sanctions on Americans. This is a day to stay alert. And read this article because you might not be able to tomorrow. https://t.co/h9YOSsQ2L9
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 8, 2019
.@brianstelter to @IChotiner: ...the networks believe they have a responsibility to present the President’s announcements about big stories on big moments in the news. Obviously, what is different this time is that the President can’t stop lying... https://t.co/WE51eLwHR0
— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) January 8, 2019
"Jared Kushner, I am told by a source familiar with the matter. is making the case that after the President's speech tonight, and after he goes to the border on Thursday, public support will grow towards the Republican side," reports @mkraju https://t.co/pmu3qBbG44 pic.twitter.com/ckW5dPvPuX
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 8, 2019
“We would certainly oppose any attempt by the president to make himself a king and a tyrant to say he can appropriate money without Congress,” said @RepJerryNadler during a tour of NM border region with @RepTorresSmall and other lawmakers @ABQJournal https://t.co/v80nKa69cu↓ Story continues below ↓
— Angela Kocherga (@AKochergaBorder) January 8, 2019
Pence’s job is to profess Christianity and virtue while defending the president’s lies. https://t.co/Lr2ML9FKFg
— Will Saletan (@saletan) January 8, 2019
When people say things like this they never mean the New Yorkers on the vast farmland upstate. They always mean NYC. They mean the people of a city that contributes more to the country than their entire state are inferior to them. https://t.co/H7OPw1dEXV
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 8, 2019
Even if it’s lies: the big question will be: how was the delivery? Did he seem Presidential (and likeable?). They will drag a short speech into the 10p hour where it will lead the 10 and 11p shows. No immigration experts will appear. Few or no Latinos. That’s my prediction. 3/
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 8, 2019
Advice for networks to minimize their utility as propaganda tools:
1) Before the speech, get a panel of experts on autocracy to explain what rhetorical devices autocrats use, so the audience will recognize them
2) Use a time delay. Check facts and correct lies during speech.
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 8, 2019
https://t.co/A4ZzsNbFVV pic.twitter.com/Xj41YvvVS7
— Judah Maccabeets🍝 (@AdamSerwer) January 8, 2019
Nothing says "this is a totally real and not just 100% made up fake emergency" like the Secretary of State openly laughing about it. https://t.co/OEMa12v4jt
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 8, 2019
A joint Dem response tonight... per the Speaker's office https://t.co/7wikrAewGL
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 8, 2019
Let's end on a cheery note!
And the fact that the GOP didn’t pay for the wall/slats/ structure for two years. Anyone want to talk about that? https://t.co/EtGTnAA3oy
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) January 8, 2019
