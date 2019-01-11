GOP Makes Noise, Does Nothing To Punish Steve King -- And Other News

WH officials consider diverting emergency $$$ from storm and fire-ravaged Puerto Rico, FL, TX & CA for a border wall, perhaps using an emergency declaration.
As with most Trump decisions, It's just another battle they will lose once it gets to the courts. https://t.co/34ABY7mXH0
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 11, 2019
McCarthy Condemns King’s Words As ‘Reckless, Wrong’ https://t.co/eWFdq6brON via @TPM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 11, 2019
According to a reporter I heard this morning (NPR), the big service providers promised this very same thing before.
It's reminiscent of Zuckerberg et al. at Facebook apologizing for doing something, signing off on Federal consent decrees, then doing it all over again. https://t.co/bRVFkKE65D
— Stephan Lorentz (@Steplor) January 11, 2019
At least 35,000 Texans with federal jobs aren’t being paid during the shutdown. https://t.co/JYnZNwcEKP pic.twitter.com/I5i9MxnDpm
— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) January 11, 2019
Farm Country Is Getting Angry at Trump >> As the government shutdown drags into a third week, some farmers say the loss of crucial loans, payments and other services has pushed them — and their support for Donald Trump — to a breaking point. https://t.co/pxeOpzAO1l
— Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) January 11, 2019
How a prolonged government shutdown may ripple down to states https://t.co/c61TdmkpgZ
— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 11, 2019
A reminder of what Mexico Beach, FL looks like as the President considers using disaster relief funds to build a wall. pic.twitter.com/hdTSYIdkFH
— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) January 11, 2019
White supremacist who wondered aloud why being a white supremacist is bad is upset people think he’s a white supremacist. https://t.co/5wR7BuX23S
— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) January 11, 2019
Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar Are Destroying the Stereotype of the Silent Muslim Woman https://t.co/wui7PUrufF
— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) January 11, 2019
Reup: National Emergency Powers and Trump’s Border Wall, Explained https://t.co/XBzuaZZgbl
— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) January 11, 2019
Here's a list of the 31 national emergencies that have been in effect for years: https://t.co/HFcWpxMeVE pic.twitter.com/O5UywOPXiC
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 11, 2019
zomg. During a briefing yesterday, border officials showed Trump that tunnels were being built right under the existing border wall.https://t.co/PmI5K92iF7↓ Story continues below ↓
— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) January 11, 2019
The U.S. has started withdrawing its troops from Syria, an American military spokesman said. As recently as Sunday, John Bolton had said that the pullout was conditional on circumstances that could leave American forces there for months or even years. https://t.co/ujg3gHZF8h
— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 11, 2019
Bernie Sanders' political standing has grown shakier amidst an account of alleged sexual assault and accounts of alleged misconduct by staffers on his 2016 campaign https://t.co/4Cc7fan0qz
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 11, 2019
It's increasingly apparent that Fortnite is not only a major economic force on its own, but a Trojan horse for a broader shift in the PC-gaming market https://t.co/WF25KMYGci
— Intelligencer (@intelligencer) January 11, 2019
This tweet is missing a key noun: heroin.
He usually says the US loses 300 people a week to heroin, 90% of which comes through the border; accurate as of 2017. Intentionally or accidentally, this tweet lets people think 300 people are being murdered by unauthorized immigrants. pic.twitter.com/oqNmrdJq2L
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 11, 2019
ohh...right. Gotta wait to submit an FTC complaint against @ATT for deceptively shifting my plan into a high-cost, low-value option, secretly running a credit check on me, and then playing "no take backs over the phone!" levels of customer service. pic.twitter.com/YhrWogaaqs
— Alex Rosenblat (@mawnikr) January 11, 2019
Expanding H1B visas is about breaking up the bipartisan coalition for comprehensive immigration reform. If you give business what it wants for free — skilled immigrants — you lose the leverage to offer unskilled and undocumented immigrants legalization. https://t.co/9gVXkHOh9M
— (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) January 11, 2019
Exasperated Democrats are trying to rein in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezhttps://t.co/NrifqWoNDT
— POLITICO (@politico) January 11, 2019
1. Former White House Counsel Bob Bauer lays out the advice his successor should be giving to the president—a ‘national emergency’ declaration for a wall might backfire spectacularly: https://t.co/JikJSpf8SZ
— Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) January 11, 2019
I asked Trump, who said he is prepared to declare a national emergency, when this emergency/crisis began.
"Oh, it began a long time -- ask President Obama," Trump said.
I then pointed out that he has been President for 2 years.
His response: "Look, look, you can all play cute."
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 10, 2019
And finally, because we earned it this week, a double dose:
